Shoaib Akhtar distances himself from movie on his life

Former test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar announced on Twitter that he was no longer part of the “Rawalpindi Express” movie, which was going to be his biopic.

The movie was announced few months back but according to him, there were some disputes, due to which he distanced himself from the film-makers.

Shoaib Akhtar also wrote in the tweet that there were some disagreements and violations, but he tried his best to continue.

The fastest bowler also warned that he would sue the film-makers if his name would be used in the movie now.

Few months back there were also rumours that Uzair Jaswal was going to play the role of Shoaib Akhtar in the biopic.