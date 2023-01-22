Man kills wife & aunt before turning gun on himself in Rawalpindi

A man, who had returned to Pakistan from the UK recently, committed suicide in his Rawalpindi division home on Sunday, but not before killing his wife and aunt.

The Gujjar Khan Police on Sunday said that they were called to a house in Rojam city, where a man, identified as Khawar Mehmood, had killed his wife and his aunt and then shot himself.

Police said they have registered a first information of the case and initiated a probe while the bodies have been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem.

They said they have yet to ascertain why Mehmood took the step he did.

A similar incident took place just three months ago in Karachi’s Shamsi society, where a man killed his three daughters and his wife before attempting suicide.

The man failed in his attempt at suicide and was taken to hospital in an injured condition.

A preliminary investigation report showed that the culprit, identified as Fawad, worked as a sales manager at a private firm.

Police said that Fawad had used a sharp object to kill his children and wife before attempting to slit his own throat.