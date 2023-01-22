Murree of Sindh: Gorakh Hills gets ‘snow’ in two years

After a two-year pause, the Gorakh Hill Station – locally known as the Murree of Sindh – witnessed snow on Sunday.

The minimum temperature in the area over the past 24 hours was recorded at -8 degrees Celsius, the lowest ever, according to Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, the head of the Gorakh Hills Development Authority.

This is amongst the coldest winter seasons experienced at Gorakh Hills, which is effectively managed by the Gorakh Hills Development Authority (GHDA) and the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) – which oversees the resorts there.

However, an official said that there was no ‘snow fall’ at the hill station, rather it was so cold that the water and other items freezing tunred into sleet and appeared as if it had snowed.

A picture poste a few days ago, when the temperature fell to - 6, showed water frozen in containers.

The hill station is located in the Kirthar Mountains of Sindh and is a popular destination for tourists looking to escape the blazing summer of the region.

It is situated at an elevation of 5,689 feet (1,734 meters) and is considered as the highest point in Sindh.

The hill station is visited by locals and tourists alike for its pleasant climate and beautiful views of the surrounding valley.

The hill station is located around 90 kilometers from Dadu in the Kirthar mountain range and has been turned into a resort by the provincial government

The area around Gorakh Hill Station is known for its natural beauty, with hills and valleys.

The Gorakh Hill Station is a great destination for adventure seekers as well with a variety of activities on offer. Hiking and trekking are popular activities in the area, with trails that range from easy to difficult routes.