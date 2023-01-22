Najam Sethi likely to make announcements about future tours on Monday

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee head Najam Sethi would be making some very important announcements about Pakistan’s policy and tours.

Samaa TV learnt from the sources that Najam Sethi tell about the details of his United Arab Emirates (UAE) tour and meetings with heads of Indian and Emirates’ boards.

Management committee head would also explain the policies regarding the Indian board and Asia Cup.

The hot issues and topics like captaincy of Pakistan Cricket Team, new selection committee and some of the key posts in PCB would also be announced.

There were rumours of many players being contacted for the post of head of selection committee, after Shahid Afridi rejected the offer to continue.

Najam Sethi would also tell about the offer of series by Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Afghanistan had offered Pakistan to play three match series after Australia refused to play series with them.