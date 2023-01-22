Karachi’s next mayor: MQM says game far from over

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday said that the game of engineering and installing an undeserving mayor of Karachi and Hyderabad was far from over as they bemoaned the lack of interest taken by the superior judiciary over the alleged travesty in the local government polls.

This was conveyed by the reformed leadership of the MQM-P in a news conference in Hyderabad where the results of elections have yet to be released over a week after polls.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui explained that the MQM had boycotted the local bodies elections to foil the pre-poll manipulation.

“Today, it has been proven that we were right,” he stated, adding that some people wanted to capture Sindh’s urban centers by conducting bogus delimitations.

He further stated that fraudulent censuses were held in the metropolitan areas of Sindh for the past 50 years, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas.

Siddiqui added that MQM has rejected the decrepit feudal system of Sindh, and has devised the plan of action to secure the rights of oppressed people of the province.

Extolling the travesty created by the bogus census, he said that Hyderabad was shown to have a very low population when that was simply untrue.

“The Supreme Court of Pakistan should have taken suo moto notice over the bogus census,” he bemoaned.

On the tussle between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over installing their mayor and with both the PPP and JI insisting that the party with the largest mandate in the city should be allowed to elect their mayor, Siddiqui said that these were all efforts to politically engineer a mayor in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Former Karachi Nazim and MQM leader Mustafa Kamal claimed in the press conference that those in power are not ready to give the local government sufficient power to even lift trash from the streets of the city and claimed that we do not love the nation.

“You believed you could elect your mayor,” he questioned, adding that “the game is not over yet.”

He added that census for Karachi and Hyderabad were fudged and that the the remainder of the province had correct census data.

“Is there no one who can stop thee aggressive and unjust attitude of the Sindh government,” he asked rhetorically.