Judiciary should review past decisions on Nawaz Sharif: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday has blamed the judiciary for what it did with deposed prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif, urging it to review past decisions and rectify the injustice.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan soon, though the party wants cases and verdicts issues against him to be quashed first. Nawaz had been ousted as prime minister in 2017 following the Panama Leaks but the Supreme Court ultimately used uncollected salaries from his son’s company to secure UAE residency permit as the base for his ouster.

Addressing a joint presser in Quetta on Sunday, Abbasi said the “Judiciary did injustice with Nawaz Sharif.”

“We all talk about his [Nawaz Sharif’s] return. But before this, we should fix all the injustices which are very evident.”

“Today’s politics has become one of revenge and enmity, the problems of the people have been pushed aside,” he said, adding, “Such politics cannot solve the problems of the people. What we all have sown, we are reaping today and everyone is responsible for it.”

He added they have to work hard on every issue and take tough decisions to stabilize the country.

Talking about the missing person in Balochistan, Abbasi said the solution to the problem exists in the Constitution. Similarly, the solution to economic problems is also present in the constitution.

“If a new social contract is needed, it will also have to come from the political system.”

Abbasi, however, controversially blamed elected representatives of Balochistan for its problems.

“The main problem of Balochistan is that they are sending the wrong representatives to the assemblies. The situation of MNAs in Balochistan is the same in other parts of the country.”