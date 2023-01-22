Pakistan women football team gets warm welcome on return

Pakistan Women’s Football Team were given a warm welcome on their return to the country on Saturday, after securing second position in the four nation Football event in Saudi Arabia.

Some emotional scenes were witnessed in Maripur town of Kemari district in Karachi on Sunday when local Sahiba Sardil returned home.

She was given a hero’s welcome by her neighborhood, showering her with flowers as she walked her street wearing the iconic green blazer with the Pakistani flag emblazoned on it.

Sahiba’s mother, family, friends, relatives and all gathered to welcome her together and congratulated her.

She was warmly embraced by her father and mother.

Meanwhile, those who were gathered chanted slogans for her and Pakistan. Some held aloft the Pakistani flag.

Everyone encouraged the footballer and wished her success for future events.

Pakistan Women’s Football team finished second in the event after beating Comoros 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia.

Sahiba hails from Maripur area of Karachi, Layari, which is known as the hub of football in Karachi.