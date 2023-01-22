ICC to announce awards and teams of the year in next few days

International Cricket Council (ICC) would start announcing the winners of 2022 ICC Awards from 23rd January, Monday and will announce the awards in next four days.

ICC would unveil Men’s and Women’s T20 International teams of the year on Monday, whereas Men’s and Women’s ODI teams, along with ICC Men’s Test Team of the year would be announced on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, ICC would announce, ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year and ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year awards.

On Thursday, the big awards like ICC Umpire of the Year, ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and ICC Spirit of Cricket Award would be announced.

Last year, for the first time three Pakistani cricketers won ICC awards. Shaheen Shah Afridi won Cricketer of the year, Babar Azam won ODI Cricketer of the year whereas Muhammad Rizwan won T20I Cricketer of the year award.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam is favourite for Cricketer of the year award this season because of his great performances in all formats whereas Muhammad Rizwan is nominated for T20I Cricketer of the year award again.