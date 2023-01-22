Police vehicle comes under bomb attack in KP

An improvised explosive device, which had been planted by the roadside, targeted a police vehicle in Babdhber area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the attack.

Police officials said that a sedan vehicle carrying police officers was passing through Badhber on Sunday morning when a bomb planted by the roadside exploded.

The explosion caused minor damage to the vehicle but did not cause any casualties.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police was rushed to the spot who cordoned off the area.

Police officers gather at the spot where an IED exploded in Badhber. PHOTO: SAMAA TV

They also launched a search in the are to trace those who had triggered the IED targeting police and any other facilitators.

The bomb disposal squad examine the explosion and bomb parts left behind apart from collecting other evidence.