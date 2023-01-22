Iftikhar, Shadab and Naseem engage in funny conversation on Twitter

Pakistani cricketers Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah were engaged in a funny Twitter conversation as they trolled each other.

Everything started with Iftikhar Ahmed updating his Twitter profile photo to “IftiMania”.

Shadab Khan took a dig at him and asked from where he would get the tickets to “IftiMania”?

Khushdil Shah also took a dig at Iftikhar Ahmed, as Iftikhar Ahmed is often trolled for looking too old.

Iftikhar Ahmed took a dig at Shadab Khan by calling him the big brother.

Shadab Khan involved Naseem Shah in the conversation by tweeting that they used to watch Naseem Shah’s bowling in their childhood.

Naseem Shah also took a dig at them by saying that he used to drop Iftikhar Ahmed to school. He also showed concern about Shadab Khan’s marriage.

But Shadab Khan responded to Naseem Shah by saying that he was the big brother and should get married first.