Politically tainted: Punjab govt refreshes JIT probing Wazirabad attack on Imran Khan

Facing allegations of being politically motivated, the Punjab Home Department on Sunday announced publicly that it had refreshed the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the November 3 gun attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that left both of his legs injured.

Despite the near wholesale change in the JIT, the provincial government did not change the most controversial officer in the team, its head, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

A notification issued by Home Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retired) Asadullah Khan dated January 14 but which only came to light on Sunday, January 22, showed that three key committee members , who had been probing the case for the past two months, had been replaced.

The previous members who were replaced include:

Naseebullah Khan (SP/RO CTD Lahore),

Malik Tariq Mehboob (SP Potohar Division Rawalpindi), and

Ehsan Ullah Chohan (AIG/Monitoring Investigative Branch)

These officers, who had compiled an investigation report into the case and was subject to controversy due to the appointment of Dogar as the head of the committee given his alleged closeness with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The new members of the JIT, which do not include any senior investigator, comprise:

Dera Ghazi Khan District Police Officer SP Muhammad Akmal

PHP SP Anjum Kamal, and

Jhang Crime Investigation Agency DSP Nasir Nawaz

Moreover, the team’s convener will be able to co-opt any member as part of the JIT.

This is the fourth time that the composition of the JIT has been altered since its creation on November 15.

The former members, however, objected to the investigation and procedure of the JIT chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and accused him of conducting the investigation on political grounds.

Suspect’s lawyer objects

On the other hand, Mian Dawood, the counsel of Naveed, the main accused of the incident, has also expressed his lack of trust in the new JIT.

Once again a new JIT consisting on PTI workers has been formed, he asserted.