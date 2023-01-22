This is unacceptable: PM Shehbaz condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister said no words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden.

“The garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. This is unacceptable.”

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed that the international community needs to show a common resolve against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Pakistan’s concerns are being conveyed to the authorities in Sweden.

MOFA spokesperson said, “We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and the Muslims worldwide and take steps to prevent Islamophobic acts.”