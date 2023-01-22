Watch: Thick layer of snow blankets northern areas of Pakistan

Many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been snowing intermittently for the last two days, which intensified the cold across the northern areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather turned colder from the last two days’ rain and snowfall in the upper areas, including Dir. At least 24mm was recorded in Dir after which the temperature plunged to three degrees.

Over four to six inches of snow was recorded in Kumrat, Thal, and Lowari Tunnel.

Multiple roads were blocked and tourists have been stranded.

Chitral and its surroundings received rains and snowfall in the upper areas, including Shandur, Baroghil and Kalash.

Shogran, Kaghan, Siran and Konsh valleys in Mansehra and hilly parts of Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts received heavy snowfall along with cool winds. blocking main arteries due to slippery road conditions and landslides.

The Karakoram Highway was blocked to traffic in Chattar Plain, a boundary between Mansehra and Battagram, after the area received heavy snowfall.

The Baffa-Pakhal Tehsil Municipal administration officials cleared the artery to traffic after an hour through tractor machines.

Rain and thunderstorms with snowfall are expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa throughout the week.