ECP to choose caretaker CM of Punjab today

The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce a caretaker chief minister for Punjab today (Sunday) to lead the interim provincial government.

A key meeting will be held today at 6:30pm under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for caretaker Chief Minister Punjab.

The matter was sent to the electoral body under Clause 3 of Article 224-A of the Constitution. The commission will pick a name from the nominated candidates.

The PTI-PMLQ had finalized the names of Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Akram Cheema while opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz had proposed the names of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Ahad Raza Cheema.

224A (2). Resolution by Committee or Election Commission

In case a Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Provincial Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the care-taker Chief Minister, within three days of the dissolution of that Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, comprising six members of the outgoing Provincial Assembly having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively.

(3) The Committee constituted under clause (1) or (2) shall finalize the name of the care-taker Prime Minister or care-taker Chief Minister, as the case may be, within three days of the referral of the matter to it.

(4) The incumbent Prime Minister and the incumbent Chief Minister shall continue to hold office till appointment of the care-taker Prime Minister and the care-taker Chief Minister, as the case may be.

(5) Notwithstanding anything contained in clauses (1) and (2), if the members of the Opposition are less than five in the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and less than four in any Provincial Assembly, then all of them shall be members of the Committee mentioned in the aforesaid clauses and the Committee shall be deemed to be duly constituted.

While today (Sunday) is the last day for the electoral body to choose a name for the caretaker chief minister.