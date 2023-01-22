Saudi Arabia issues flight schedule for Hajj 2023

Saudi Arabia on Saturday issued a schedule of flights for Hajj 2023, with the first flights to the holy land set to commence in May.

The Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) stated that this year, the arrival phase for Hajj flights flying into Saudi Arabia would last for 31 days.

The phase will commence from Sunday, May 21, 2023, and end on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Similarly, the departure phase will commence from Sunday, July 2, 2023. It will end on Wednesday, August 2, 2022.

This year, Saudi Arabia has allowed ‘unlimited’ number of pilgrims to perform the hajj.

However, it has kept a quota of around 180,000 pilgrims from Pakistan, a significant increase in the pilgrims from the nuclear tipped country.