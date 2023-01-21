Amitabh, family adds glitter to Riyadh’s world of Boulevards

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachan on Saturday inaugurated the multimillion dollar ’Boulevard World in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with his son Abhishek Bachan, leaving thousands of workers and on-lookers of Indian origin awestruck.

During his visit, Amitabh praised the cultural festivities and the organizers of Boulevard World.

Earlier, the Bollywood star spent an evening in Riyadh with football stars after the friendly match between Saudi footballing stars and French Ligue 1 team Paris Saint Germain.

He said, “ what an evening…Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Neymar all playing together.. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons. Incredible.“

It is pertinent to note that Amitabh inaugurated a football match in Saudi Arabia and was invited as the chief guest to open the high-octane face-off between Cristiano Rolando’s Riyadh XI and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), led by Lionel Messi at the King Fahd International stadium.