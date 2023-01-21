PML-N wants to speed up process of quashing cases against Nawaz

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday stated that it seems that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has it written in its party manifesto to even compromise even ‘neutral’ individuals.

He said this while leaving Hassan Nawaz’s office in London on Saturday afternoon ahead of a key confab between senior leaders of the party where it was decided to speed up process to quash pending cases against him and for Maryam Nawaz to start public campaign.

Asked by reporters why did the PTI make all those selections controversial when the appointment was not made by them, including key posts such as caretaker chief minister of Punjab or any other key post.

Asked whether he would lead the election campaign for the upcoming by-polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or his daughter and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the former prime minister said that they would soon address the public on this topic.

Confab

Later a key confab of the senior leadership of the PML-N commenced.

Those who attended the meeting included Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah (who has been in London for the past week), Javed Latif, Senator Afnan Khan, and former senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed.

During the meeting, an opinion was sought from legal experts.

It was decided that the party will enhance their efforts to get cases pending against Nawaz quashed as soon as possible.

Moreover, with regards to Maryam Nawaz, it was decided that she would start a public campaign from February 1.

In this regard, she will consult senior leadership of the party and visit all those areas where it was identified that she was needed the most.

Further, it was decided that the plan of holding major rallies in seven divisions of Punjab would now be replicated at the national level.