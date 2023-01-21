Corruption cases returned under amended NAB law not tantamount to acquittal: IHC

In a key decision, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday clarified cases which are being reverted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Act not tantamount to acquittal.

Moreover, the court noted that all cases transferred out of the courts can only sent to lower courts, but cannot be considered as disposed off.

In the 13-page verdict authored by IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, it stated that references from NAB courts can only be transferred to other courts but not back to NAB.

According to the law, a reference can be sent from the NAB court to any other court, the IHC said.

Moreover, NAB was also free to file sub-references in case new evidence emerges in the cases.

Islamabad’s apex court directed NAB to assist the Accountability Courts about transferring the cases to relevant courts falls under the jurisdiction.

The IHC also rejected the NAB’s request to un-freeze the accounts of Adam Amin Chaudhry, who is accused of fraud.

In the detailed judgment, the IHC said orders issued by the accountability courts before the NAB Amendment Act could now be changed by any other concerned court and no other body could revert the orders.

Ahad Cheema NAB case

The Accountability Court judge heard the corruption reference against Advisor to the Prime Minister and former DGLDA Ahad Khan Cheema.

Cheema appeared before the court while prosecution witness Sajid Hussain recorded his statement.

According to NAB Lahore statement, Ahad Cheema made illegal assets worth billions of rupees inside and outside the country.

The court adjourned the case hearing till February 4.