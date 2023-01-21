Gold creeps up to fourth ever highest value

A month of simmering prices saw gold’s prices rise on Saturday to its fourth highest ever level of Rs187,200.

According to data released by the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Saturday, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold rose by Rs1,200 to Rs187,200.

The first time gold had risen to this level was on January 2. 2022. It then reached the level of Rs187,300 on January 14, 2022.

The price of 24 karats of 10 gram gold rose by Rs1,029 to Rs160,494.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold rose to Rs147,119.

In the international market, the prices of an ounce of gold fell to $1,927.

Moreover, it said that the gold rates were subject to an under-cost of Rs3,000 on value in Dubai.

Price of silver

The price of a tola of 24 karat silver was unchanged at Rs2,080.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver remained unchanged at Rs1,786.26.

In the international market, the value of silver remained at $24.