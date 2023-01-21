Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Gold creeps up to fourth ever highest value

It was last at this position in early January
Wakil ur Rehman Jan 21, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>A family looks at gold jewelry put up in a display at a local market. PHOTO: ONLINE</p>

A family looks at gold jewelry put up in a display at a local market. PHOTO: ONLINE

A month of simmering prices saw gold’s prices rise on Saturday to its fourth highest ever level of Rs187,200.

According to data released by the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Saturday, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold rose by Rs1,200 to Rs187,200.

The first time gold had risen to this level was on January 2. 2022. It then reached the level of Rs187,300 on January 14, 2022.

The price of 24 karats of 10 gram gold rose by Rs1,029 to Rs160,494.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold rose to Rs147,119.

In the international market, the prices of an ounce of gold fell to $1,927.

Moreover, it said that the gold rates were subject to an under-cost of Rs3,000 on value in Dubai.

Price of silver

The price of a tola of 24 karat silver was unchanged at Rs2,080.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver remained unchanged at Rs1,786.26.

In the international market, the value of silver remained at $24.

gold

gold price

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div