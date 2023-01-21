Pakistan strongly condemns alleged desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned senseless and provocative Islamophobic act in Sweden which hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday, the FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the act of desecrating the Holy Quran in Sweden was not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence.

“Islam is a religion of peace and Muslims, including in Pakistan, believe in respecting all religions. These principles must be supported by all,” the statement reads.

The MOFA spokesperson added that the international community needs to show a common resolve against Islamopohbia, xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Pakistan’s concerns are being conveyed to the authorities in Sweden.

MOFA spokesperson said, “We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and the Muslims worldwide and take steps to prevent Islamophobic acts.”