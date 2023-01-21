Imran admits investing some SKMT ‘charity’ funds to buy houses in gated society

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday admitted investing some ‘charity’ funds collected by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) to provide medical treatment to the needy to buy property in a private gated housing project.

The PTI chief on Saturday appeared before the Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch via video link from his mansion in Zaman Park, Lahore in the Rs10 billion defamation suit against Khawaja Asif. Imran had filed the case in 2012.

During cross-examination on Saturday, Imran Khan answered questions about investing in a private housing project using funds gathered by SKMT funds.

He suggested that it was probably a decision by the SKMT board, noting that he had been informed about the Trust investing in a project but the name of the project escapes him.

It was further contended that the case stands resolved because the sum has been deposited in SMKT’s accounts.

Khawaja Asif’s lawyer, however, contended that at the time of investing the funds, the US dollar was being traded at a rate of Rs60.

But the sum was returned after the exchange rate for a US dollar rose to Rs120.

The court, however, adjourned further hearings, with a new date of for the next hearing to be fixed later.