Two cops martyred in Charsadda check post attack

A police check post in the suburbs of Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday came under attack from militants, leaving two officers martyred.

At least another officer sustained injuries.

Officials said that the officers were manning a check post in Charsadda when it came under attack.

Charsadda District Police Officer (DPO) said that all three cops had been rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital but two of the policemen, including Imran and Ramiz, succumbed to their injuries.

Soon after the attack, the Charsadda police launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants.

Earlier in the week, two police officials were martyred and three others injured when militants, including a suspected suicide bomber, attacked a security check post in Jamrud area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, police officials said on Thursday.

Condemnations

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on the police post by terrorists in Charsadda. He expressed his concern about the increase in attacks on Police in KP.

Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali also condemned the attack on police check post.