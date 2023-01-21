Ensuring electoral transparency: PTI, JI set up committee to tally Form XIs of Karachi LB polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday set up a bilateral, four-member committee to review and tally Form XIs containing the count of votes polled during January’s local government elections in Karachi.

This was announced on Saturday during a joint press conference featuring PTI’s Ali Zaidi and JI’s Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

Rehman had led a delegation to meet with Zaidi at PTI’s provincial secretariat, Insaf House.

The delegation comprised JI members Osama Razi, Muslim Pervaiz, Salim Azhar and Munim Zafar. On the other hand, Zaidi led the PTI Sindh delegation.

During their joint presser, Zaidi said that a bipartisan committee will now go through and tally the form XI given to polling agents of each party.

Zaidi reiterated his allegations against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, accusing Sindh’s ruling party of usurping PTI’s mandate in approximately 40 Union Councils (UC).

Rehman, who had earlier in the week held extensive conversations with the PPP including the party’s Karachi chief Saeed Ghani and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, said that JI was ready to work with all stakeholders for the sake of city’s development and peace, despite having reservations.