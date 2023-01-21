PTI to challenge ECP’s picked Punjab caretaker CM if merit disregarded: Ali Zafar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Barrister Ali Zafar on Saturday said that PTI to approach court if Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed a caretaker chief minister in Punjab who doesn’t fulfill merit.

Barrister Ali Zafar was talking to the media persons outside the Zaman Park in Lahore.

Senator Ali Zafar expressed hope that ECP will take into account the qualifications of the nominees, and they would not need to challenge it.

However, he said PTI will approach the court if the election overseeing body ignored the qualifications.

Barrister Zafar said that the parliamentary committee ‘objected’ to the name of PML-N nominee Mohsin Naqvi. “There are objections on Mohsin Naqvi’s name and the election commission will have to look into it,” he added.

‘NA speaker’s dual standard’

While commenting on acceptance of the resignations of PTI members in the National Assembly, Ali Zafar said that ‘pick and choose’ policy while accepting resignations was double standard.

It is pertinent to note that ECP on Friday notified 35 more PTI MNAs after their resignations were accepted by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The tally of PTI MNAs whose resignations have been accepted stands at 81 so far.