PIA planes to get makeover: New color schemes, tail designs under consideration

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is once again considering changes to the color scheme and tail design of its planes.

The management of the airline has made various recommendations to the board of directors, who have now directed the management to submit more ideas.

In 2018, PIA had introduced a new blue color scheme, featuring an image of a Markhor on the tail of the aircraft. However, due to public pressure, this color scheme was scrapped and the existing color scheme was maintained.

The board members have also asked for details of expenses from both local and foreign experts in case of a color scheme change.

The management has proposed to keep the color of the airplanes white and to remove the green stripe on the body and the beige color strip below the Pakistani flag on the tail of the aircraft.

Additionally, the management has also proposed to remove the writing Pakistan on the planes and for other suggestions to be brought forward.

While the final decision on the new color scheme and tail design has not yet been made, PIA is committed to creating a new look that will not only be visually striking but also representative of the proud heritage of Pakistan.