India yet to issue visas to Pakistan pilgrims for Ajmer Sharif

Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson on Saturday said that no information has so far been received from the Indian Embassy regarding the issuance of visas for Pakistani pilgrims to participate in the 810th urs ceremony of the Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The 810th urs ceremonies will be held at the end of this month at the shrine of Hazrat Mu’in al-Din Chishti in Ajmer, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

He said passports of pilgrims have not yet been received from the Indian embassy.

The spokesperson stated that according to Indian officials, Pakistani Zaireen will be sent to Ajmer on Tuesday.

Hence, the ministry has asked pilgrims to reach Lahore on Monday at 10am, instead of Sunday, where they will be handed over visas for India.

The spokesperson said the devotees can seek more information from Religious Affairs Zairat Desk’s phone number 9211670.