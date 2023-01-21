WATCH: Biggest pizza in history: 14,000 square feet of deliciousness

In a culinary feat that is sure to impress the pizza aficionados, a well-known brand in Los Angeles has successfully prepared the world’s largest pizza.

Measuring an impressive 14,000 square feet, this giant pizza is made with over 6,000 kilos of flour, 2,000 kilos of pizza sauce, and 4,000 kilos of cheese.

Dozens of people participated in the preparation of this pizza, working tirelessly to ensure that every last detail was perfect.

And their hard work has paid off, as the pizza is now being considered for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records.

But this pizza isn’t just a spectacle - it’s also delicious. With 68,000 slices, there’s enough to feed an entire city.

And with its mouth-watering combination of toppings and perfectly crispy crust, it’s certain to be a hit with pizza lovers of all ages.

So if you’re in Los Angeles, don’t miss your chance to try a slice of history. Visit the brand’s location and be a part of this amazing achievement.