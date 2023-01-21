Lahore school violence: Three female students secure bail to avert arrest

In a disgraceful case of bullying at a private international school in Lahore’s Defence area, three female students have been granted interim bail by a local court.

Four girls including main character KM*, her sister JM* and her friends, KU* and NRA* - names withheld to protect identity - have been nominated in the first information report (FIR).

The victim, identified as Aliha Imran, had allegedly refused to participate in alcohol consumption with KM*. In response, KM* and the female members of her group brutally beat Aliha in the school cafeteria, and they made the video, which was seemingly recorded by their male friends, viral on the internet.

A brief video shows three to four girls pulling the hair of another girl and demanding her to say ‘sorry’ to them. They could also be heard hurling abuse at Aliha Imran too.

Then, the suspects pulled the victim onto the ground before punching and kicking her repeatedly.

However, the clip acted as a tinderbox against the perpetrators.

It went viral on internet in a matter of hours and immediately, trends against the act secured the top spots in local charts.

The social media users also debated on the moral and ethical values being taught at the school and how students had access to drugs inside the institution.

What happened?

According to first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, the incident took place on January 16 and four female suspects subjected the victim to physical and psychological abuse.

She claimed to send a video of JM* to her father which left her up in arms.

The complainant mentioned that the girls launched a planned attack on the victim at around 2:30pm and took her to cafeteria. She maintained that the suspects’ intended to kill her daughter.

The complainant claimed that the suspects did her daughter over, attacked her with a knife, and even tore her clothes.

She told the police that the suspects rent the gold jewelry weighing around 1.5 tola while thrashing Aliha.

“The girls filmed video of my daughter and shared it on different social media sites, and we have registered a complaint with FIA cybercrime about it,” the complaint read.

Suspects avert arrest, temporary

Meanwhile, to avert arrest, three of four nominated suspects approached a local court of Lahore.

They were granted interim bail and the police were barred from arresting them till January 30.

The court has also ordered the police to submit a report on the incident in the next hearing.