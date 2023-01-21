Long-term Google employees say they were laid off with ‘account deactivation’ notice

Google parent company, Alphabet, who had announced to cut 12,000 jobs – around 6% of its global workforce – chose to take the difficult step in a bizarre and disrespectful manner of some of the layoffs where the staffers being let go learnt about it from an account deactivation notification.

The layoffs will impact all regions and divisions, but teams such as recruiting are expected to take the biggest hit.

The company CEO, Sundar Pichai, explained that the company has grown its headcount rapidly over the past two years due to increased demand for its products during the pandemic. However, the company is now facing “a different economic reality”.

The news of the layoffs has been met with disappointment and surprise among the affected employees, many of whom had spent several years at the company and had accomplished significant work.

Among the affected employees is Richard Hay, who had been a Google Engineer for 15.5 years and was involved in major projects such as Firehose Deployments, Watchtower Development & Deployment, and the EPC Ops support of Starlink ramp-up from under 1,000 terminals to over 120,000 in 2021.

Another employee, Justin Moore, who had been with the company for over 16.5 years, found out that he was laid off via an automated account deactivation at 3 am.

The layoffs are not only a blow to the affected employees but also a reflection of the impact of the ongoing economic downturn on the tech industry. However, it also highlights the uncertainty and fragility of the job market, even for those at successful companies.

In response to the layoffs, Alphabet will offer 16 weeks of severance pay to affected U.S.-based employees, with an additional two weeks for each year worked at the company. The company has also stated that it will provide outplacement support and career coaching to help employees transition to new roles.

As the tech industry continues to navigate the economic reality of the pandemic, many companies are likely to face similar decisions, and it will be important for them to ensure that they are providing adequate support for the employees affected by layoffs.