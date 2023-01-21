PTA issues ultimatum to unregistered social media companies over immoral content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a final notice to unregistered social media companies operating in the country, warning them to register and cooperate in blocking immoral and illegal content, including blasphemy.

In a statement, the authority has also recommended action against these companies by other government regulators such as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and commerce ministry.

The PTA has also urged organizations and businesses to check the status of social media companies before conducting any business with them, and to end cooperation with those that are not registered.

The authority has expressed disappointment over the non-cooperation of these companies on such sensitive issue and has deemed it unacceptable.

The PTA has also warned that penalties will be imposed against unregistered companies under social media laws, and that companies that ignore the instructions of the government of Pakistan may face closure.