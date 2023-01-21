Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

CTD apprehends five terrorists of banned outfit in Punjab IBOs

Terrorists were planning to launch massive attacks in Punjab
Samaa Web Desk Jan 21, 2023
<p>PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE</p>

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested five terrorists of a proscribed outfit during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Punjab.

Raids based on tip-off were launched in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura, during which five terrorists were apprehended by CTD.

The terrorist arrested from Lahore was identified as Mohammad Musa, while others as Abdul Hanan, Arabi, Rehmat Ali and Muawiya.

CTD officials said that the terrorists were planning to launch deadly attacks in Punjab.

Musa had served as a key member of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said officials.

CTD lodged four cases against the accused and transferred them to unknown site for investigation.

Pakistan

Punjab

CTD operation

terrorist arrest

