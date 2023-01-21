Videos » Naya Din Best of Naya Din Morning Show - SAMAATV - 21 Jan 2023 Best of Naya Din Morning Show - SAMAATV - 21 Jan 2023 Jan 21, 2023 Best of Naya Din Morning Show - SAMAATV - 21 Jan 2023 Recommended NA speaker accepts another 35 resignations of PTI lawmakers A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data Arizona dismantles shipping container wall on US-Mexico border Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022 Right after marriage, Rakhi Sawant arrested by Mumbai police