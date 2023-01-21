Eid Mubarak: Zoha Rahman’s short film acquired by Disney

British-Pakistani actor Zoha Rahman has achieved a major milestone in her career with the acquisition of her latest short film Eid Mubarak by Disney’s Creator+ “Flip the Script” Short Film Fund.

Rahman is famous for her role as a hijabi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Eid Mubarak is an Urdu-language live-action short film based on the real childhood experience of writer and director Mahnoor Eucep’s real childhood experiences.

The short-film tells the story of a privileged Pakistani girl who has embarked on a mission to save her beloved pet goat from being sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid Mubarak was shot in Karachi, Pakistan over five days in May 2022 and completed post-production in Los Angeles, California.

The acquisition by Disney Creator+’s “Flip the Script” Short Film Fund means that the film will be featured on a popular international platform, which will bring universal Muslim experience to the Western mainstream and create bridges of understanding across cultures.

The film is set to premiere at the 18th Children’s Film Festival in Seattle in February 2023.

She has also starred in Netflix’s Young Wallander and Apple TV’s series Foundation, as well as Bollywood’s mega biographical sports feature ’83.

She will next be seen in Indian filmmaker Anshuman Jha’s upcoming dark-comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which is set for festival release later this year.