Suleman Shahbaz clarifies his tweet labeling former finance ministers as “jokers”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz on Saturday clarified his vague tweet that termed the last three finance ministers of Pakistan as “jokers”, added that he did not mention any name.

Suleman’s tweet read, “The last three finance ministers were jokers and they ran a clown show! Ishaq Dar averted a default after atomic detonations in 1998, the challenges are humongous and he is giving his best shot no match for his commitment and hard work. The three jokers have laid minefields.”

Notably, Miftah Ismail was the first finance minister of PML-N-led coalition government in the center. However, he was replaced by Dar who is part of Sharif family.

So Miftah was among the last three as well.

During a brief media talk outside a court in Islamabad, Suleman was questioned by a journalist over his remarks regarding finance ministers.

To which he replied that his tweet stated the last three of five finance ministers - changed during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure - as jokers.

I did not take the name of anyone, and so my tweet did not label any specific personality as “joker”; he added.