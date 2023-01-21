FIA gives Suleman Shahbaz clean chit in Rs16b money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday gave Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shahbaz, a clean chit in a money laundering case.

During Saturday’s hearing on Shahbaz’s interim bail application and the report submitted by the investigation agency.

In their report, FIA told the Special Central Court Lahore that they found no evidence of the allegations against Shahbaz.

Moreover, the FIA submitted a challan (charge sheet) against Shahbaz to the extent of the money laundering allegations.

The investigating officer in the case said that the challan had been presented after the approval of all concerned authorities.

Following the FIA’s statement that neither did they find evidence of any money laundering nor kickbacks being received by the prime minister’s son.

After FIA’s statement, the court asked Shahbaz if he wanted to withdraw his guarantees submitted with the court .

The court, however, summoned Shahbaz for a trial on February 4 and allowed Shahbaz to withdraw his interim bail application.