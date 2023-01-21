WhatsApp steps up its game with this revolutionary feature

In a move to enhance the user experience, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to share photos in their original quality without any compression.

The feature was spotted in the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11, according to WABetaInfo, a well-known WhatsApp feature tracker.

Currently, all photos shared on WhatsApp are compressed to reduce server load and save space on users’ phones.

However, this compression leads to a reduction in resolution, making the shared images of limited use. The new feature, which will be accessible via a setting icon in the drawing tool header, will change the image quality to original before the photos are sent.

WhatsApp’s move to introduce this feature comes in response to growing competition from Telegram, which also compresses images by default but provides an option to share pictures in their original quality.

With over two billion monthly active users, WhatsApp’s new feature will be a game-changer for those who use the messaging app to share high-quality photos.

It is currently unclear when WhatsApp plans to roll out this feature to the public. However, it is expected to appear on the beta channel before being made available to all users.