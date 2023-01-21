Watch Live
MQM-P demands ECP to nullify Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls results

Party terms delayed results as suspicious
Samaa Web Desk Jan 21, 2023
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare Karachi and Hyderabad local government polls’ results null and void, terming delayed results as suspicious.

Karachi former mayor Waseem Akhtar said that despite five to seven percent turnout, it took election body five days to announce the results.

This clearly shows that the election outcomes are suspicious, as severe rigging attempts were made during the polling; he added.

MQM-P leader predicted that if Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) bring a joint mayor, there will only be disputes next four years.

He added that if JI and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bring a mayor form alliance; PPP will not let them work peacefully.

