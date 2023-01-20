Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 20th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 20th January 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 20th January 2023 Recommended NA speaker accepts another 35 resignations of PTI lawmakers Depay joins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona SBP directs banks to open accounts of mosques, seminaries within five days Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022 Right after marriage, Rakhi Sawant arrested by Mumbai police