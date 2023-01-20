Sibtain Khan writes letter to Punjab governor to announce date of elections

Punjab Assembly ex-speaker wrote a letter to Governor Baligh ur Rehman reminding him to fulfil his constitutional responsibility to announce the date of the elections in the province following dissolution of assembly.

Sibtain Khan also sent the copy of the letter to the President Arif Alvi.

The letter reads that according to clause 3 of Article-105 of the Constitution, the governor is ought to fix the date of elections immediately after the dissolution of the assembly.

He said despite the passage of seven days, the governor has not announced the date.

Sibtain Khan said Baligh ur Rehman should announce the election date in pursuance of his constitutional responsibility.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in dissolved Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar had also written a letter to Punjab governor, demanding him to announce the polls date in province.