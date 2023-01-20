Amendments to blasphemy laws create further room for ‘persecution’: HRCP

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed its deep ‘concern’ over the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2023, which was passed unanimously in the National Assembly on January 17.

HRCP believe that it is likely to exacerbate the ‘persecution’ of Pakistan’s beleaguered religious minorities and minority sects.

In a statement issued, the HRCP said the proposed legislation increases the punishment for using derogatory remarks against holy persons from three years with a fine to imprisonment for life ‘which will not be less than ten years’.

The bill also makes the offence non-bailable, thereby directly violating the constitutionally guaranteed right to personal liberty under Article 9.

These amendments are likely to be ‘weaponized’ disproportionately against religious minorities and sects, resulting in false FIRs, harassment and persecution.

HRCP opined that increasing the penalty for alleged blasphemy will aggravate misuse of the law to settle personal vendettas, as is often the case with blasphemy allegations.