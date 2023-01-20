PTI, opposition agree on Azam Khan as KP caretaker CM

The opposition and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister have agreed on the name of ex-provincial secretary Azam Khan as the caretaker CM of the province.

Azam’s name was suggested by the opposition to which outgoing KP CM agreed.

A letter for appointment of the caretaker CM has also been sent to the governor.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had proposed name of former federal secretary Khalid Pervez.

The caretaker chief minister’s name was sent to former opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani.

PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali said Khalid Pervez was an honest and talented ex-bureaucrat.

Unlike Punjab, Imran eases up for consultations over caretaker KP CM

In KP, the naming of a caretaker chief minister came close to resolution after Imran Khan remained flexible unlike Punjab.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had taken an active role in the process, and tasked his party’s senior leader Pervez Khattak and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to contact the opposition of the dissolved provincial assembly for consultation over the name.

These efforts have seemingly worked, as ex-opposition leader Akram Durrani was contacted by PTI senior leader Pervez Khattak who offered him to sit and talk for finalizing a name for the caretaker CM.

Both stakeholders had agreed to have a dialogue, and a source had confirmed that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Akram Durrani would meet in the KP speaker’s chamber to finalize a name.

The naming process was being carried out in accordance with the Constitution, which stipulates that both sides must come to a consensus over a name before the matter can be referred to a bipartisan parliamentary committee.

If a deadlock still persists, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ultimately decides the name of the caretaker chief minister from the names proposed by both sides.

Punjab caretaker CM matter before ECP now

In Punjab, the parliamentary committee members comprising PML-N, PPP and PTI did not converge on any name and now the commission will pick caretaker CM name of the province.