Maria Khan scores stunning goal against Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Women’s Football Team’s captain Maria Khan scored a stunning goal against Saudi Arabia in the last match of four-nation Football tournament to help Pakistan finish second in the event.

Maria scored a free kick from a distance, which reminded many people of the free-kick scored by Ronaldinho in 2002 World Cup against England.

Pakistan were 1-0 down against the hosts, who finished as the winners of the event. But Maria’s goal made sure that Pakistan earned a point as finished as the runner-up.

Pakistani players were pumped after finishing as second placed team and chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans after the win.

Pakistan finished above Mauritius in the points table, despite losing to them 2-1 in their second match.

Pakistan had won their opening match against Comoros 1-0.