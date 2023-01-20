PCB announces official schedule of PSL 8

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the official schedule of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 edition on Friday, according to which opening ceremony would be held on 13 February in Multan.

PCB management committee head Najam Sethi announced that the first match would be played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans on 13 February whereas final would be held on 19 March in Lahore.

Rawalpindi will host highest number of group stage matches (11) whereas Multan would host five matches and all of them will feature Multan Sultans.

Karachi would host nine matches, most of the Karachi Kings matches. Lahore would also host nine matches.

Najam Sethi also said that PSL is the second biggest cricket league, just behind Indian Premier League (IPL).

He promised the cricket fans that this season would have some new and unique features, which the spectators would love.

He told that women exhibition matches would also be hosted in Rawalpindi whereas in September, they would announce the Women PSL.