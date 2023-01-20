Punjab caretaker CM: Parliamentary committee makes no headway

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter leader Hassan Murtaza on Friday announced the Punjab Assembly parliamentary committee did not agree on the name of the caretaker chief minister.

As per law, a caretaker set up had to take over after the dissolution of the assembly to conduct the day-to-day affairs of the province until a new government was installed after the elections.

The caretaker chief minister would be appointed with consensus between the outgoing chief minister and opposition leader.

Elahi and Hamza could not reach consensus on any name as both sides rejected the nominees of each other.

Later, Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman asked Speaker Sibtain Khan to form a committee to reach consensus on a single name. However, it has also failed and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will now select one of four proposed names including Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema, nominated by Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, and Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, and Nasir Saeed Khosa finalized by PTI and PML-Q.

Hassan Murtaza expressed disappointment that the matters could not be resolved at the political level as they could not agree on the name of a caretaker chief minister.

He said it was a pity that PPP and PML-N were returning without winding up the matter. “This is not a good memory to remember,” he added.

PML-N won’t challenge ECP’s nominated CM

PML-N leader and representative of the Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shehbaz, Malik Ahmed Khan, said that Ahad Cheema was the most suitable name for the post but PTI did not endorse it.

Malik said as per the Constitution, the ECP will now have to decide one name out of four names referred by the parliamentary committee.

PTI believes its nominees were better

PTI leader Raja Basharat said that the ECP will now decide the caretaker CM of the province and claimed names proposed by the Punjab government were better than those proposed by the opposition parties.

He termed the opposition’s proposed names ‘unsuitable’.