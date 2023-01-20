Imran Khan fears unprecedented inflation as govt moves forward with IMF program

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and formerprime minister Imran Khan expressed concerns over the potential for unprecedented inflation levels as the government looks to revive loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He was addressing the “Rule of Law” conference via video link.

The ex-PM emphasized the importance of a fair justice system for all citizens and criticized the current government for altering National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to absolve corrupt individuals.

Imran Khan alleged that he was unable to get the inclusion of a military official’s name in the investigation of a gun attack against him as he defined how the law of the land favored the powerful.

He also claimed that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was pressured and its members changed their statements in court.

He also highlighted the significant increase in default risk for Pakistan, which rose from 5% in April 2022 to 90%.

The former prime minister emphasized that true prosperity cannot be achieved without justice.

Additionally, he criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for offering an olive branch to India without addressing the ongoing issue of Indian actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.