Public job advertisements can no longer use term ‘disabled’, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday gave a historic ruling and directed Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to ensure that the word “disabled” is not used in job advertisements. Instead, persons with disabilities or persons with different abilities should be put to use.

The SC division bench comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Waheed announced the verdict.

The PPSC is directed to ensure that the word “disabled” is not used and instead persons with disabilities or persons with different abilities is put to use. the top court said.

The ruling said SC was hopeful that in the future, these terms will be incorporated in the official correspondence as well as relevant notifications, including public advertisements, issued by the government.

The apex court directed to dispatch copies of the verdict to the chief secretary, government of the Punjab as well as the chief secretaries of other provinces to ensure that this order is complied with in letter and spirit at the national level.

What was the case?

The petitioner Mubarik Ali Babar challenged the seats reserved for minorities and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Combined Competitive Examination, 2015 (CCE) conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

In the advertisement issued by the PPSC for the post in the Provincial Management Service (BS-17), out of 62 posts; 53 posts were on open merit, six for PWDs and three posts for minorities.

The petitioner challenged the legality of the allocation and reservation of seats for the above two classes of persons and also prayed that if this quota remains unfilled in a particular year, the seats reserved against this special quota be made available to other deserving candidates applying under the general quota on open merit.

The claim of the petitioner was dismissed by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“In order to actualize the constitutional mandate and the vision of our founding father, we have the Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance, 1981 (“Ordinance”) which, post 18th amendment, has translated into provincial laws.15 Provisions of the Ordinance are pari materia to the Punjab Law,” the verdict read.

It added, “Section 10 of the Ordinance, as applicable in Punjab, provides that not less than three percent (3%) of the total number of persons employed by an establishment at any time shall be PWDs in the manner and procedure provided under the said Ordinance. Similarly, notification dated 27.3.2010, issued under section 23 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 by the S&GAD (Regulations Wing), 5% quota has to be reserved for minorities (Non-Muslims) against the total number of posts advertised in the future, including posts to be filled on the basis of competitive examination to be conducted by the PPSC.”

“Later on, through an amendment brought about in the said notification, the vacancies reserved for minorities for which qualified candidates are not available at the time of a particular recruitment process, shall be carried forward and filled through appointment of persons belonging to minorities (Non Muslims).”

The verdict addressed the claim of the petitioner stating, “The argument of the petitioner that in case the said seats are not filled by PWDs and the Non-Muslim minority in a particular year, the said seats should be opened and made available to general quota. This is not permissible as it would offend constitutional values, fundamental rights and the Principles of Policy as discussed above. The seats earmarked for minorities or PWDs must be retained and carried forward. This quota is their constitutional right and cannot be reversed or made available to other citizens.”

Equality of status, of opportunity

The verdicts reads, “The Constitutional values specifically provide for “equality of status, of opportunity,” which means that every person in Pakistan has equal human status and worth and enjoys equal access to opportunities without discrimination based on caste, creed, race, sex, place of birth, etc. Undeniably, equality of status and opportunity includes access to employment to earn a decent livelihood.”

Right to dignity and PWDs

The court gave verdict that the minimum right to dignity of the minorities and PWDs is that they ought to be considered equally with the rest of the majority of Muslims and the majority of persons with fuller abilities.

Under the Constitution, there is no distinction and therefore, these fundamental rights are fully available to the minorities and PWDs in the country as they are available to all other citizens of Pakistan.