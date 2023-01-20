‘Beautiful tribute’: Sushmita Sen reacts to Harnaz Sandhu’s Miss Universe final walk gown

Former Miss Universe and famous Bollywood actor, Sushmita Sen, showed gratitude to Harnaz Sandhu for wearing a gown featuring her crowning moments at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, paid a beautiful tribute to former Miss Universe winners Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

The Indian beauty queen decked up in a dreamy gown featuring pictures of Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta’s crowning moments as Miss Universe 1994 and Miss Universe 2000 respectively.

Sandhu, posted a picture of her gown on her Instagram saying, “A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe.”

View this post on Instagram

On her post, Lara Dutta commented, “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing , strong self sista!!! Here’s looking at you kid!!!!! Good luck for all that’s yet to come!”

And now, the Miss Universe 1994, has responded to Sandhu saying that it was a beautiful tribute and she is so proud of her.

Taking to her Instagram live, the actor said, “Yes, I saw Harnaaz’s gown, and I think this is a beautiful tribute, and I’m waiting to give her a hug in person to thank her for it.”

She added, “She carried us with her on such important walk and moment. The legacy of her country and to see Lara and me there with her was like yes. So Harnaaz, if you are watching the tightest hug awaits you in person my darling.”