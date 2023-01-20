Bilawal stresses joint global efforts to tackle climate challenge

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto talking to the panel of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday said Pakistan has been facing the climate challenge and economies of the Third World countries are under severe economic stress.

Talking to the session titled Geopolitical situation and Security Coordination, he said gas prices skyrocketed after Russia and Ukraine war and created economic problems for developing economies.

The foreign minister stressed for joint global efforts to tackle the climate change challenge.

Bilawal said Pakistan also faces food security challenges following devastating floods.

Kashmir issue

Bilawal said Pakistan find it sad that the United Nations’ resolution that means so much to all the west mean nothing more than a paper when it comes to the case of Kashmir.

He said that the old international order for dispute resolutions has clearly failed and as a result, the world now sees the first war in mainland Europe after the second world war.

Ukraine-Russia war

Pakistan’s foreign minister said that Ukraine and Russia war could only be ended through diplomatic dialogue.

He emphasized for peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine for resolution of the war that triggered with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in April last year.

Bilawal urged for positive approach to settle the Ukraine war.