Mahesh Bhatt debunks rumors of heart surgery

Renowned Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has cleared up rumors of undergoing heart surgery, revealing that he actually underwent an angioplasty procedure as a preventative measure.

Earlier today, on January 20, news of the Bhatt’s supposed heart surgery spread, but the filmmaker refuted the claims, stating that it is “technically incorrect” to refer to the procedure as “surgery”.

Talking with an Indian website, Bollywood Hungama, Bhatt explained that surgery involves the use of a knife, whereas angioplasty is a common procedure that takes only 30 minutes and does not require blood or an overnight stay in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The 74-year-old told Bollywood Hungama that the treatment took place on January 16 and that he arrived home on January 18.

The director continued by stating that getting older is an unavoidable reality that cannot be avoided. However, he is now in good health and back to his daily routine.

On the work front, Bhatt is working on his upcoming film, 1920: Horrors of Heart, a sequel to the 1920 movie franchise.

Additionally, the movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Avika Gor and will also feature Randheer Rai in a significant role.