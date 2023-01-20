Iftikhar Ahmed changes Twitter Profile Picture after century in BPL

Pakistan Cricket Team’s batter Iftikhar Ahmed changed his profile picture on Twitter on Friday, after scoring his first T20 century in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The middle-order batter uploaded the picture, which was edited and sent by one of his fans. He also used the hashtag, “#IftiMania”.

Shadab Khan praised Iftikhar Ahmed for his century and also asked about IftiMania’s release date.

It was Iftikhar Ahmed’s second match winning performance in the BPL, as he scored 100 runs off 45 balls.

He hit nine sixes and six fours in his innings. Iftikhar also had a partnership of 192 runs with former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.